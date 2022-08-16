FEATURED MOVER | Christine Frost, Luminis Health AA Medical Center

Christine Frost was named chief nursing officer at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC).

Frost will oversee the approximately 1,200 nurses at LHAAMC, as well as help manage finances, enforce policies, and connect patients with the care they need.

In a career that spans almost 30 years, Frost has a deep knowledge of nursing and the history of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. She worked at the Annapolis hospital twice previously, including starting her nursing career at LHAAMC in 1995.

As chief nursing officer, she plans to work with nurses to provide patient-centered care that is easier, more personal, and built for our communities.

ABOUT CHRISTINE FROST

Resides in:

Arnold

Education:

Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University, Washington, Masters of Science in nursing and Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland and Baltimore University and enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at University of Maryland

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I have always been passionate about nursing. When I was 16, I got my first summer job in a hospital and have never looked back. I also really enjoy my role in hospital operations and business, so I would likely have chosen to follow that path if I had not chosen nursing first. Fortunately, I have been able to combine both passions in my role as chief nursing officer.

Favorite vacation:

We own a sailboat and enjoy cruising around the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. The area is beautiful and has so much to offer. We often head off with no agenda or plan. Whichever way the wind takes us, that is where we end up!

When I want to relax, I … :

Go sailing!

Favorite book, music or pop culture:

I can honestly say that I don’t have favorites in these categories, I enjoy all kinds of music, especially the 80s, like to see movies of all genres and read fiction and nonfiction. My goal is to keep an open mind and learn to enjoy something new!

Favorite quotation:

“Everything will be all right in the end. If it’s not all right, it is not yet the end.” — Patel, hotel manager, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”