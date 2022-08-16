Inc. 5000 list dotted with 131 Md. companies for 2022

Facet Wealth, a financial services company in Baltimore, was the top-ranking Maryland company listed in the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, released Tuesday.

The list was dotted with 131 Maryland firms, led by Facet Wealth, which came in at No. 46 overall in the survey. Facet Wealth saw a 7,383% growth in the past year to make the list. The companies on the list from Maryland had a median growth rate of 195%, total revenues of $2.7 billion and added 10,570 jobs to the Maryland economy. Ten of the companies are newly founded while another 91 are repeat honorees.

20/20 Gene Systems, a health products company in Gaithersburg, was the second highest Maryland company on the Inc. 5000, coming in at No. 131. Savage-based ROI Construction was third at No. 182). Filling out the top 10 were Global Alliant at No. 3 (IT Services, Columbia, 2,122% growth rate, No. 254 overall), No. 4 Axiom Consultants (Government Services, Rockville, 1,656%, No. 352), No. 5 Windsor Group (Government Services, Chevy Chase, 1,603%, No. 368), No. 6 Trius Lending Partners (Financial Services, Towson, 1,593%, No. 372), No. 7 Mytonomy (Software, Bethesda, 1,518%, No. 396), No. 8 Audley Consulting Group (Government Services, Rockville, 1,492%), No. 9 Uscreen (Software, North Bethesda, 1,451%, No. 423) and No. 10 DAS Federal (Government Services, Gaithersburg, 1,317%, No. 475).

For the complete list of Maryland companies and the entire Inc. 5000, go to https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.