Lester Davis | CareFirst

Lester Davis was appointed vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region.

In this role, Davis will collaborate with the CareFirst executive leadership team, guiding strategic initiatives, leading special projects, and serving as an extension of the Office of the CEO. Davis will be charged with engaging internal and external stakeholders throughout the mid-Atlantic region to grow support for and expand CareFirst’s mission of providing equitable, accessible, affordable and quality care.

Most recently, Davis served as vice president of public affairs at SKDK, a national firm responsible for managing persuasive and data-centered messaging to help leaders and organizations advance their mission, vision, and values. Before this role, he spent more than a decade serving within the Baltimore City government – most notably as deputy chief of staff for the mayor’s office. During his time at City Hall, Davis fostered strong and constructive relationships across local, state, and federal governments and the many communities in the CareFirst service area.

Davis’ unique experience across policymaking, government affairs and communications will help CareFirst identify and connect executive leadership to forums and partners to drive better health outcomes for the people and communities we serve.

In addition to his role with CareFirst, Davis serves as Clerk of the Board of Trustees for Friends School of Baltimore. Davis is originally from the District of Columbia. and currently resides in Baltimore.