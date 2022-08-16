MacKenzie wins bid to broker sale of 16,000 SF Catonsville property

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC has won a contract to function as the exclusive sales brokerage firm for 818-820 Frederick Road, a three-story, 16,000 square foot building located in the Catonsville section of Baltimore County.

Delivered in 2020, the structure housed the former 818 Market, a multi-use concept that combined a sit-down restaurant with a bar, wine shop and grocery store component and closed earlier this year. The asking price includes the building structure, liquor license, cooking equipment and related fixtures. Owen Rouse and Henry Deford, both Vice Presidents for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, are handling the assignment on behalf of the brokerage firm.

Fronting Frederick Road (MD Route 144) and located in the heart of Historic Downtown Catonsville, the restaurant features a fully-outfitted kitchen, an open-concept dining room and wine area, as well as supporting storage rooms, restrooms and office space. The site includes free parking spaces, with additional parking available at an adjacent lot that has been leased for this purpose. Nearly 300,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the building, including nearly 110,000 households, with the daytime population approaching 280,000 people.