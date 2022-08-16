Rachel Lee | Continental Realty Corp.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2022

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has announced the selection of Rachel Lee as leasing manager, commercial division. She was formerly associate vice president – portfolio management for LaSalle Investment Management.

In her new role, Lee will be responsible for overseeing marketing and leasing activities for a portion of CRC’s commercial portfolio. This will include overseeing the efforts of third-party brokerage companies, negotiating new leases and lease renewals, designing and executing an overall business strategy for the properties she manages, and interacting with the company’s stakeholders to maintain and increase long-term asset value.

