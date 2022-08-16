ShiAnn Steele | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

ShiAnn Steele joined the Salisbury office of the nonprofit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore intake and outreach coordinator.

In the position, Steele, a Smyrna, Delaware native, is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.

Steele is the fourth internship alumni hired onto Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s staff and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Salisbury University, where she is named to the Dean’s List. She is a Smyrna High School graduate, with her academic merits earning her membership to the National Honor Society.