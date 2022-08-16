Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono legal services to low-income Marylanders, announced the election of five new board members – attorneys, Susan DuMont, Anthony May, Michelle McGeogh, Chelsea Ortega and D’Sean Williams-Brown.

MVLS’ board of directors is responsible for governance and directing the organization’s strategic plan to deliver life changing pro bono legal services to Marylanders with limited income. Board members support the mission of MVLS by investing in the program and volunteering to support clients and staff.

DuMont has been an associate at Miles & Stockbridge since 2017, where she is mainly focused on product liability and product safety. She currently serves as chair of the Pro Bono Committee at Miles, which allows her to advocate for the critical role that pro bono efforts serve in bridging the justice gap amongst communites of color. DuMont received her Juris Doctor from University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

May is an associate at Brown, Goldstein & Levy. He handles a diverse range of cases including appeals, civil rights, and employment. He has served on MVLS CAN (Community Action Network) Leadership Committee and has accepted numerous cases as a MVLS volunteer since 2017. He currently serves on the Murnaghan Appellate Advocacy Fellowship Board. May received his Juris Doctor from University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

McGeough is a partner at Ballard Spahr. She serves as member of the Litigation Department, Real Estate & Construction Litigation Group. She has shown a true commitment for pro bono services by volunteering with organizations like FreeState Justice and the MD Parole Project, and she serves on the Ballard Spahr Pro Bono Committee. McGeough received her Juris Doctor. from University of Baltimore School of Law.

Ortega is a partner at Santoni, Vocci, & Ortega. She manages individual and class action cases, personal injury, and consumer protection cases. Chelsea has represented dozens of MVLS clients in her years of providing pro bono service. She has served on the Leadership Committee of MVLS CAN (Community Action Network) and was recognized as Young Volunteer of the Year at MVLS’ 2021 Celebrate Pro Bono. Ortega received her Juris Doctor from University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Williams-Brown is an associate at Venable, where he primarily handles strategic transactions, stockholder litigation, and corporate governance issues. Williams-Brown regularly advises companies on board matters and corporate governance best practices. Prior to moving to Baltimore, Williams-Brown worked with tenants and community organizing groups in Boston to

fight for racial and economic justice. He has volunteered at MVLS Expungement Clinics since 2019. Williams-Brown earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.