Wil Townsend and Meghan Smith | BOC

The Board of Certification/Accreditation has named Wil Townsend as its new operations manager and Meghan Smith as its digital marketing manager.

As BOC’s new operations manager, Townsend is responsible for supporting the direction, strategy, and day-to-day business operations for the organization. He also manages key vendor partnerships and provides leadership to ensure effective operational controls and systems are in place. Townsend leads the information technology and facility management functions of the organization. Townsend joins the organization with more than 25 years of large scale operations management experience, most recently working as facilities manager for Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. Townsend earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration / information systems management with a minor in computer science from Salisbury University and is currently pursuing his Master of Science in information technology with a project management specialty from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Smith has more than seven years of management and marketing experience and is responsible for implementing the organization’s marketing strategy to improve communication with key stakeholders and customers to elevate brand awareness among target audiences through digital channels. Smith earned her undergraduate degree in communications with a minor in human development from the University of Maryland, College Park.