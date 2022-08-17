Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CI Renewables partners with Mayson-Dixon Cos.

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2022

Following its relocation of its headquarters to Baltimore in June, CI Renewables Wednesday announced its partnership with Mayson-Dixon Companies.

CI Renewables is currently engineering, constructing, and commissioning solar projects for Howard County to be fully operational in 2022 and 2023, all with no capital investment by Howard County.  In addition, several companies and institutions, located throughout the mid-Atlantic states, are looking to CI Renewables to develop, build and operate new solar projects totaling more than 50 MWs in 2023 and 2024.

In 2022, MD Strategic Consulting, a subsidiary of Mayson-Dixon Companies, was retained by solar executives from all over the country to help them create the “Renewables Forward” initiative focused on inspiring greater diversity, equity, and inclusion within the clean energy industry from the top down.  Mayson-Dixon oversaw operations of this initiative until a full-time executive director was hired. This effort inspired Jayson Williams, Chief Executive Officer, to begin thinking about how best to further Mayson-Dixon’s participation in the solar industry.

