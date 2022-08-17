Magic of Life Gala raises $4M for LifeBridge Health hospitals

LifeBridge Health’s Magic of Life Gala raised a record $4 million, with all proceeds benefitting LifeBridge Health hospitals as well as programs that support the health system’s patients and communities.
The biennial event was postponed two years ago due to COVID-19, so this was the first in-person gala since 2018.
About 1,800 people attended the event on April 30 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The evening also included a tribute to Phyllis and Leonard “Lennie” Attman, who received the Philanthropy Lifetime Achievement award.
This year’s gala co-chairs were Keith and Alissa Attman, Daniel and Gina Hirschhorn, and Jimmy and Donna Smith. Entertainment was a “A Special Performance Featuring Martin Short & Special Guest, Paul Shaffer.” The Magic of Life Gala began more than 20 years ago and has since earned the distinction of being the second largest single-day nonprofit fundraiser in Baltimore, raising vital funds for Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital and Grace Medical Center, formerly the Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital.
From left, co-chairs Gina and Dan Hirschhorn, special guest performer Paul Shaffer, co-chairs Keith and Alissa Attman, featured performer Martin Short and co-chairs Donna and Jimmy Smith gather for a photo. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Gala co-chairs and LifeBridge Health President & CEO Neil Meltzer, along with patients and caregivers whose stories were shared during the event, applaud the announcement of the record-breaking $4 million raised at the Magic of Life Gala. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Leonard and Phyllis Attman, left, received the Philanthropy Lifetime Achievement Award for their many years of philanthropy. They are pictured with former Maryland first lady Kendel Ehrlich and former Gov. Robert Ehrlich. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
From left, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, LifeBridge Health President & CEO Neil Meltzer and Congressman Anthony Brown spent time together at the Gala. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
From left, Ellen Meltzer, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health president & CEO, take time for a photo. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
LifeBridge Health Vice President and Chief Development Officer Julie Cox get a photo with Bill Miller, Northwest Hospital board member. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Adam Boyd, Christine Boyd, Sinai Hospital board member Chima Dike and Susie Dike enjoyed their time at the Gala. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Dr. Kiran Kuna, a board member of Carroll Hospital board member, and Dr. Radhika Kuna attended the Gala. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
The LifeBridge Health corporate development team came out in full force for the Gala event. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
The LifeBridge Health Magic of Life Gala took place at the Joseph Meyer Symphony Hall where the event drew 1,800 guests. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Howard Perlow, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital board chair, take time to get a photo. (Photo courtesy of LifeBridge Health)