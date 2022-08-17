Magic of Life Gala raises $4M for LifeBridge Health hospitals

LifeBridge Health’s Magic of Life Gala raised a record $4 million, with all proceeds benefitting LifeBridge Health hospitals as well as programs that support the health system’s patients and communities.

The biennial event was postponed two years ago due to COVID-19, so this was the first in-person gala since 2018.

About 1,800 people attended the event on April 30 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The evening also included a tribute to Phyllis and Leonard “Lennie” Attman, who received the Philanthropy Lifetime Achievement award.

This year’s gala co-chairs were Keith and Alissa Attman, Daniel and Gina Hirschhorn, and Jimmy and Donna Smith. Entertainment was a “A Special Performance Featuring Martin Short & Special Guest, Paul Shaffer.” The Magic of Life Gala began more than 20 years ago and has since earned the distinction of being the second largest single-day nonprofit fundraiser in Baltimore, raising vital funds for Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital and Grace Medical Center, formerly the Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital.

