Best Lawyers | Brown Goldstein

Fifteen Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for 2023 across three categories: The Best Lawyers in America, “Lawyer of the Year” Awards and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. The awards are as follows:
Lawyers of the Year:
- Partner Andrew D. Levy: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
- Partner Andy Freeman: Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Partner Joseph Espo: Civil Rights Law
- Partner Joshua Treem: Criminal Defense: General Practice
The Best Lawyers in America:
- Partner Kevin Docherty — Commercial Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Partner Joseph Espo — Civil Rights Law and Commercial Litigation. Espo has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years.
- Partner Andy Freeman — Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Freeman has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years.
- Managing Partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum — Health Care Law and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants. Krevor-Weisbaum has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years.
- Partner Andrew D. Levy — Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White Collar, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs. Levy has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 25 years.
- Partner Dana McKee — Collaborative Law: Family Law, Commercial Litigation, Family Law and Family Law Mediation. McKee has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years.
- Partner Joshua Treem: Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense: General Practice, and Criminal Defense: White Collar. Treem has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 15 years.
- Partner Kobie Flowers: Criminal Defense: General Practice
- Partner Eve Hill: Civil Rights Law
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch:
- Associate Monica Basche: Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, and Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Partner Chelsea Crawford: Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Labor and Employment Law – Employee, Litigation – Labor and Employment, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Associate Neel Lalchandani: Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law, and Commercial Litigation
- Associate Anthony May: Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law, and Commercial Litigation
- Associate Anisha Queen: Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Associate Jamie Strawbridge: Appellate Practice and Civil Rights Law