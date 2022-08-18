Best Lawyers | Brown Goldstein

Fifteen Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for 2023 across three categories: The Best Lawyers in America, “Lawyer of the Year” Awards and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. The awards are as follows:

Lawyers of the Year:

Partner Andrew D. Levy : Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs Partner Andy Freeman : Bet-the-Company Litigation

: Bet-the-Company Litigation Partner Joseph Espo : Civil Rights Law

: Civil Rights Law Partner Joshua Treem: Criminal Defense: General Practice

The Best Lawyers in America:

Partner Kevin Docherty — Commercial Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

— Commercial Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Partner Joseph Espo — Civil Rights Law and Commercial Litigation. Espo has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years.

— Civil Rights Law and Commercial Litigation. Espo has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years. Partner Andy Freeman — Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Freeman has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years.

— Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Individuals, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Freeman has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years. Managing Partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum — Health Care Law and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants. Krevor-Weisbaum has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years.

— Health Care Law and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants. Krevor-Weisbaum has been recognized by Best Lawyers for five years. Partner Andrew D. Levy — Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White Collar, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs. Levy has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 25 years.

— Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White Collar, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs. Levy has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 25 years. Partner Dana McKee — Collaborative Law: Family Law, Commercial Litigation, Family Law and Family Law Mediation. McKee has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years.

— Collaborative Law: Family Law, Commercial Litigation, Family Law and Family Law Mediation. McKee has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 10 years. Partner Joshua Treem : Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense: General Practice, and Criminal Defense: White Collar. Treem has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 15 years.

: Appellate Practice, Bet-the Company Litigation, Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense: General Practice, and Criminal Defense: White Collar. Treem has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 15 years. Partner Kobie Flowers : Criminal Defense: General Practice

: Criminal Defense: General Practice Partner Eve Hill: Civil Rights Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch: