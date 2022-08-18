Best Lawyers | Shawe Rosenthal

Teresa D. Teare, a partner with Shawe Rosenthal LLP, was named the 2023 Employment Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year” for the Baltimore region and 11 other partners from the Baltimore-based Shawe Rosenthal were recognized in Best Lawyers in America 2023.

The “Lawyer of the Year” is awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region in a Best Lawyers edition. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location. Teare also previously received this recognition in 2020 in the area of Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Eleven other partners were also recognized by Best Lawyers. Included in three categories in Best Lawyers – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, and Litigation – Labor and Employment – are:

Bruce S. Harrison , who handles complex class action litigation and defends employers in high-risk discrimination claims;

Eric Hemmendinger, who represents management in employment law litigation, including class actions and jury trials, and in traditional labor law;

Michael McGuire, who represents management before the NLRB, negotiating collective bargaining agreements and arbitrating labor and employment disputes;

Co-Managing Partner Stephen D. Shawe, who represents clients in labor and employment matters with a concentration in the retail and manufacturing industries;

Co-Managing Partner Gary L. Simpler, who is well-known for his experience working with employers in the health care and manufacturing sectors.

In addition, four partners were listed in two Best Lawyers categories: Employment Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment:

Mark J. Swerdlin , who has extensive experience defending employers in matters including discrimination and contract claims and representing management in traditional labor matters;

Teresa D. Teare, who represents companies in employment-related litigation and counsels management on human resources issues.

Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella, who defends employers in cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, contracts, and torts, and provides human resources counseling;

Lindsey A. White, who works closely with employers to prevent and defend employment law claims, including recommending and providing representation in mediation or settlement negotiations.

Three other Shawe Rosenthal partners are listed in one Best Lawyers® category each: