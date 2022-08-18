CURT S. MOHAMMED v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Error coram nobis — Unknowing and involuntary guilty plea

Appellant Curt S. Mohammed filed a petition for a writ of error coram nobis in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, seeking to set aside a conviction that resulted from an unknowing and involuntary guilty plea. To satisfy a necessary condition for the issuance of the writ, Mohammed alleged that he was facing significant collateral consequences as a result of the conviction, because he could not renew his status as a permanent resident alien and could not apply for United States citizenship.

Read the opinion