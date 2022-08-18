DONALD L. RICHARDSON, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Second-degree assault

On September 13, 2021, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Donald L. Richardson, Jr., of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. On the same day, the court sentenced appellant to ten years’ imprisonment for the conviction of second-degree assault and five years, consecutive, for the conviction of reckless endangerment. On appeal, appellant presents the following questions for this Court’s review …

