Herbert J. Geary III | UHY Advisors

Herbert J. Geary III, CPA, CGMA, partner with UHY LLP in Salisbury and a managing director of UHY Advisors, has been named chair of the 2022-23 Board of Directors of the Maryland Association of CPAs.

Geary was elected chair by the MACPA membership during the association’s 2022 annual meeting held in Ocean City. He succeeds Aronson LLC Partner Lexy Kessler, who served as 2021-22 chair.

An MACPA member since 1988, Geary has more than 35 years of accounting and auditing experience, specializing in areas that include closely held businesses, manufacturing, wholesalers, distributors, construction contractors, local governments, and non-profit organizations.

He serves on the Board of Directors and several committees for TidalHealth, a hospital system that services Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore. He is also a member of the Greater Salisbury Committee, a non-profit organization committed to improving the Salisbury community.