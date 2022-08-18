Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF KELLY MCCONKEY

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2022

Administrative law — County ethics code — Recusal motion

In an administrative proceeding concerning his alleged violations of the Calvert County Ethics Code, Kelly McConkey, a Calvert County Commissioner, moved to recuse one of the decision-makers. The administrative agency determined that the decisionmaker was not required to recuse herself, and it proceeded to find that the Commissioner had violated the Calvert County Ethics Code.

Read the opinion

