Parts Authority leases warehouse space in Annapolis

Parts Authority, an automotive and truck parts distributor, leased 11,700 square feet of space at 2305 Katcef Ave. in Annapolis, it was announced Thursday.

Senior Sales and Leasing Associate George Shenas of commercial real estate brokerage Hyatt Commercial worked with Parts Authority to complete the transaction.

After 40 years with one native location in Annapolis, Parts Authority reached out to Shenas to identify a new location that would double its warehouse’s holding capacity. Shenas vetted several properties and presented 2305 Katcef Ave. — the distribution center for Katcef Brothers, one of the oldest beer distributors in the country — to Parts Authority.

After negotiations with the landlord, Parts Authority agreed to lease the Annapolis property in June. Parts Authority’s expansion within Annapolis allows this location to become a marque location for the company throughout the mid-Atlantic.

Hyatt Commercial, founded in 1961 by Louis Hyatt, provides commercial real estate brokerage services throughout the mid-Atlantic as part of the real estate services company, The Reliable Group.

Formed in 2021 with an ownership group made of experienced real estate owners and service providers, The Reliable Group’s operating companies, Hyatt Commercial, Hyatt Property Management, Reliable Commercial Construction, Reliable Real Estate Services, and Chesapeake Fine Homes, offer a spectrum of services including brokerage, property management, general contracting, and land development.