PROGRESSIVE TECHNOLOGY FEDERAL SYSTEMS, et al. v. TODD GLASS

Contracts — Voluntary dismissal –Attorney’s fees
This appeal stems from a corporate governance dispute that led to litigation that was dismissed voluntarily by Appellee (plaintiff below) and the circuit court’s denial of a consent motion to bifurcate the issue of attorneys’ fees, despite a contractual provision
between the parties that assertedly “guaranteed” reasonable attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party in such a dispute.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.