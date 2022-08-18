Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PROGRESSIVE TECHNOLOGY FEDERAL SYSTEMS, et al. v. TODD GLASS

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2022

Contracts — Voluntary dismissal –Attorney’s fees

This appeal stems from a corporate governance dispute that led to litigation that was dismissed voluntarily by Appellee (plaintiff below) and the circuit court’s denial of a consent motion to bifurcate the issue of attorneys’ fees, despite a contractual provision
between the parties that assertedly “guaranteed” reasonable attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party in such a dispute.

Read the opinion

