Tim Baum | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced Tim Baum has joined its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Baum is a seasoned technology executive with a history of experience in leading both startups and large corporations, delivering complex strategic technology programs for business transformation.

Baum most recently served as vice president and chief information officer at Harford Mutual Insurance Group where he was responsible for driving innovative uses of technology in support of strategic goals and operational efficiency improvements.

A certified PMP (Project Management Professional) with more than 30 years of technology experience, Baum graduated from Covenant College with a degree in Information and Computer Science and Business Administration.

Baum lives in Sykesville with his wife Amy and their five children.