TONY ELLIS MACK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions August 18, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Search incident to arrest

Appellant, Tony Ellis Mack, was charged in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Maryland with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and related charges. After his motion to suppress evidence was denied, appellant entered a not guilty plea on an agreed
statement of facts to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Read the opinion

