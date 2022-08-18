TONY ELLIS MACK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Search incident to arrest
Appellant, Tony Ellis Mack, was charged in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Maryland with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and related charges. After his motion to suppress evidence was denied, appellant entered a not guilty plea on an agreed
statement of facts to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.