Harford Mutual Insurance Group named a finalist in U.S. Insurance Awards

Harford Mutual Insurance Group was selected as a finalist in Business Insurance’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Awards for the category of Community Outreach Project of the Year (Donations).

The Business Insurance U.S. Insurance Awards honor teams of professionals working on specific projects in the commercial insurance and risk management industry. This is the fifth year for the awards program and the first time Harford Mutual has been named a finalist.

Harford Mutual was nominated for its HMIG Gives Back Program. In 2021, the company partnered with more than 70 local and national charitable organizations, providing volunteer hours and financial assistance. Harford Mutual ended the year with more than $625,000 in community support, including $17,000 in scholarship donations.

In 2021, the company also created the Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) Community Fund at the Community Foundation of Harford County. With $300,000 invested, the goal is to build upon the company’s culture of philanthropy and watch it grow to support and uplift many more charitable organizations for years to come.

A panel of risk managers will assess the finalists and the winners in each category will be announced at an awards event in New York on Sept. 14.