The state of Maryland added 12,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.9%, according to preliminary survey data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The 3.9% unemployment rate is the lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with July 2021, jobs in Maryland are up by 78,600, an over-the-year gain of 3%.

The professional and business services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,700 jobs, all within the administrative and support services professional, scientific and technical services subsectors.

Other sectors adding jobs included manufacturing (1,000), education and health services (900), information (400), and mining, logging and construction (300). Total jobs in the financial activities sector remained the same.

Sectors that experienced decline include trade, transportation and utilities (600), leisure and hospitality (300) and other services (100).

May’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upward by 1,400 jobs, from a gain of 1,500 jobs to a gain of 2,900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 44,400 jobs.