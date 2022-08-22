Andrew J. Genova | Donohoe Real Estate Services

Andrew J. Genova joined Donohoe Real Estate Services as an executive vice president.

Genova will lead the Occupier Advisory business, working closely with the leadership team to advise clients across multiple asset types on strategy and execution to optimize operations while mitigating risk in their real estate selections. He will be responsible for orchestrating site selections, acquisitions and due diligence on behalf of tenants/users, investors and other occupiers of real estate throughout the greater Washington metro region.

He joins Donohoe with more than 14 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as a principal at Avison Young and leader within its occupier business. In addition, his leasing, investment services, consulting and advisory and portfolio management projects exceed 1.5 million square feet and more than $750 million in value. Genova specializes in identifying strategic opportunities and creating data driven solutions and technology deliverables to support client decision making.

Genova is a licensed real estate salesperson in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. He received his Master of Professional Studies in commercial real estate finance and development from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham Southern College.