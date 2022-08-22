ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE
About the Job: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County needs a Full Time Prosecutor. He/She will be responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor criminal and traffic dockets in the District and Circuit Court, along with related tasks.
Requirement Knowledge and Skills:
• Good standing in Maryland Bar
• Ability to communicate effectively in the oral and written form.
• Be courteous, and patient, organized and detail oriented.
Preferred Knowledge:
• Prior courtroom participation (Rule 19, Externship, ASA, OPD, etc.)
• Experience with Case Management Software.
Education Requirements:
• Law degree from an accredited law school.
Salary will be dependent on experience.
Deadline: Until Filled
How to Apply: Submit letter of interest and resume to hrposting@carolinemd.org
Upon an employment offer, applicants must submit to a substance abuse test and complete criminal background check. EOE.
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.