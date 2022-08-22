ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE

About the Job: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County needs a Full Time Prosecutor. He/She will be responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor criminal and traffic dockets in the District and Circuit Court, along with related tasks.

Requirement Knowledge and Skills:

• Good standing in Maryland Bar

• Ability to communicate effectively in the oral and written form.

• Be courteous, and patient, organized and detail oriented.

Preferred Knowledge:

• Prior courtroom participation (Rule 19, Externship, ASA, OPD, etc.)

• Experience with Case Management Software.

Education Requirements:

• Law degree from an accredited law school.

Salary will be dependent on experience.

Deadline: Until Filled

How to Apply: Submit letter of interest and resume to hrposting@carolinemd.org

Upon an employment offer, applicants must submit to a substance abuse test and complete criminal background check. EOE.

