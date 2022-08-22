Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

August 22, 2022

ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE

About the Job: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County needs a Full Time Prosecutor. He/She will be responsible for prosecuting misdemeanor criminal and traffic dockets in the District and Circuit Court, along with related tasks.
Requirement Knowledge and Skills:
•     Good standing in Maryland Bar
•     Ability to communicate effectively in the oral and written form.
•     Be courteous, and patient, organized and detail oriented.
Preferred Knowledge:
•     Prior courtroom participation (Rule 19, Externship, ASA, OPD, etc.)
•     Experience with Case Management Software.
Education Requirements:
•     Law degree from an accredited law school.
Salary will be dependent on experience.
Deadline: Until Filled
How to Apply: Submit letter of interest and resume to hrposting@carolinemd.org
Upon an employment offer, applicants must submit to a substance abuse test and complete criminal background check. EOE.

