ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL

The Office of General Counsel for Prince George’s County Public Schools is seeking applicants for Associate General Counsel for two practice areas.

Associate General Counsel for Litigation: Provide counsel and defense in matters filed before the District Court, Circuit Court and U.S. District Courts. Represent the Board of Education in litigation matters, including but not limited to, torts, premises liability, contracts, real estate disputes, and employment matters.

Associate General Counsel for Transactions: Provide counsel related to real estate, construction, alternative financing, and other transactional matters. May represent the Board of Education in litigation matters.

Five years of experience is preferred. To apply and to see other opportunities, please visit PGCPS’ careers page www.PGCPS.org. PGCPS is an equal opportunity employer.

