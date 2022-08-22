ADVERTISEMENT
CONTRACTUAL ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL HEALTH OCCUPATIONS PROSECUTION & LITIGATION DIVISION
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Contractual Assistant Attorney General in the Maryland Department of Health, Health Occupations Prosecution & Litigation Division.
Closing Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.