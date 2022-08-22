Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Josh Wellborn | Liff Walsh

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022

Josh Wellborn, Esq. joined Liff, Walsh & Simmons, a full-service business law firm, as an associate.

Prior to joining Liff, Walsh & Simmons, Wellborn served as a business adviser to his corporate clients and managed a large portfolio of complex civil litigation cases, including a title curative case portfolio, a judicial probate case portfolio, and represented numerous clients in actions involving contract disputes.

Wellborn graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a degree in biochemistry and subsequently obtained his Juris Doctor from the Florida Coastal School of Law.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo