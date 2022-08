Presidential-election loser files high-court challenge — in Kenya

Today is Monday, the 15th anniversary of the Baltimore Orioles’ 30-3 loss to the Texas Rangers (sorry).

Here are some more news items to note.

— The loser of Kenya’s presidential election files a Supreme Court challenge.

— A Florida prosecutor’s text to a judge causes a mistrial.

— An Arizona judge says clergy-penitent privilege has limits in child-abuse case.

— Has a technological solution to gerrymandering been found?