Rifkins donate $5.7M to Hopkins’ spine oncology program

Founder of Real Time Medical Systems, Provider Partners Health Plans and long-time health care entrepreneur Dr. Scott Rifkin and his wife Frances Rifkin, R.N. Monday pledged $5.7 million to The Johns Hopkins University and The Johns Hopkins Health System to support research and treatment in the institution’s neurology spine oncology program.

The gift, to be paid in full by June 30, 2024, is personal to the Rifkins. A close family member has and continues to be treated in this program led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore, director of the Johns Hopkins Neurosurgical Spine Center with whom they now have a close relationship. The first $2.4 million was remitted last week.

The capital funding portion of this gift at $2.3 million is earmarked for equipment for Dr. Theodore’s lab located at Johns Hopkins Bayview, a part of the Johns Hopkins Health System. This equipment will be used in whole or in part for clinical patient care and/or research at the University. The balance of the gift of $3.4 million is designated for the University.

Theodore is a nationally recognized expert in brain and spinal cord injury, minimally invasive spine surgeries and robotics. He has written or co-authored 60 book chapters, more than 300 peer-reviewed journal articles and is co-holder of 30 patents for medical devices and procedures. His research focuses on trauma, spinal cord injuries, robotics, and developing an understanding of the genetic and molecular basis of spinal diseases. Theodore treats patients with a variety of spinal disorders including trauma, Chiari malformations, spinal deformities, degenerative spine conditions and spinal cord tumors.

Scott Rifkin, an internist who practiced for 20 years in Owings Mills, has spent his decades-long career focused on improving the health of vulnerable seniors in skilled nursing facilitates as the founder of Real Time Medical Systems and Provider Partners Health Plans. He is the former CEO of Mid-Atlantic HealthCare. Frances, a registered nurse, is committed to various animal welfare efforts.