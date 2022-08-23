Best Lawyers | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham , a Maryland-based law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, had four firm attorneys named Baltimore “Lawyers of the Year” in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The “Lawyer of the Year” distinction is presented to individuals who have received especially high peer ratings from Best Lawyers surveys. Earning the Baltimore “Lawyer of the Year” designation are:

Amy E. Askew — Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants

— Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants David B. Irwin — DUI / DWI Defense

— DUI / DWI Defense Natalie McSherry — Health Care Law

— Health Care Law Philip M. Andrews — Government Relations Practice

In addition, eighteen firm attorneys were selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers 29th edition and 10 others were named to the Best Lawyers Ones To Watch category. Those attorneys are: