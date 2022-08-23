Chiosi | Revival

Revival welcomed Chiosi as its new concierge. As Revival’s first concierge on staff, Chiosi recognizes the increased desire of today’s traveler for more than just a room. Embodying Revival’s mission of making lives better, Chiosi’s responsibilities include highlighting women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, forging relationships with local vendors, showcasing the hotel’s sustainability procedures and curating programming that underscores investment in Baltimore’s entrepreneurial community.

Chiosi also performs the traditional functions of a concierge. She suggests hot spots, books reservation and follows up with guests to ensure their time at Revival reflects Baltimore’s rich heritage.