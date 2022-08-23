Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chiosi | Revival

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2022

Revival welcomed Chiosi as its new concierge. As Revival’s first concierge on staff, Chiosi recognizes the increased desire of today’s traveler for more than just a room. Embodying Revival’s mission of making lives better, Chiosi’s responsibilities include highlighting women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, forging relationships with local vendors, showcasing the hotel’s sustainability procedures and curating programming that underscores investment in Baltimore’s entrepreneurial community.

Chiosi also performs the traditional functions of a concierge. She suggests hot spots, books reservation and follows up with guests to ensure their time at Revival reflects Baltimore’s rich heritage.

 

