Erickson Senior Living nation’s No. 2 independent living provider in US, report shows

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2022

Catonsville-based Erickson Senior Living is now the second largest independent living provider in the United States, according to a report published by Argentum, the leading national trade association serving companies that own, operate and support professionally managed senior living communities.

Argentum’s 2022 Largest Providers List ranks operators in size by self-reported measures such as number of units and employee head count. In terms of it full portfolio of units including independent living, Erickson is the nation’s fifth largest provider, advancing two spots from seventh last year.

In 2021, Erickson Senior Living achieved record-setting results, including the most settlements in company history. The Baltimore-based company continues to grow, with the opening of its 22nd managed community, Avery Point, in Richmond, Virginia later this fall.

Erickson Senior Living is a nation-leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities in 11 states. Currently, more than 28,000 residents reside at Erickson Senior Living where they are served by more than 14,000 employees.

