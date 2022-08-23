Monumental Sports takes complete ownership of NBC Sports Washington

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Comcast Corporation Tuesday announced they have entered into an agreement under which MSE will acquire 100% of the equity interests in NBC Sports Washington by acquiring NBCUniversal’s 67% stake in the network.

MSE currently owns 33% of NBC Sports Washington, which it acquired in 2016. The acquisition of NBC Sports Washington is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

LionTree served as Monumental’s exclusive financial adviser on the transaction.

NBC Sports Washington is the exclusive local television rightsholder for Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards games. The network is available throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia. Launched as Home Team Sports in April 1984, the network has served as the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards regional TV partner since the network’s inception.

As part of the transaction, NBCUniversal will continue to assist in the operation of the network by providing corporate and shared services, including distribution, technical resources and production facilities, for up to 18 months. NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, operates a portfolio of six regional sports networks.

MSE’s platform encompasses five professional sports teams: the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming.

In addition, MSE owns and operates Capital One Arena and manages the MedStar Capitals Iceplex (practice facility for the Capitals) MedStar Health Performance Center (practice facility for the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go), and EagleBank Arena (live performance venue on the campus of George Mason University in Virginia).