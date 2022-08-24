Anthony May | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Anthony May has been selected to the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) Board of Directors.

MVLS is Maryland’s largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income individuals across the state. As a board member, May will help advance MVLS’ mission of removing barriers to justice through free civil legal help, community engagement, and advocacy for equitable laws.

May was previously named MVLS’ 2019 Young Lawyer of the Year and serves on the MVLS Community Advocacy Network (CAN) Leadership Committee, where he formerly served as president from 2017 to 2019.

May has represented clients in a variety of complex litigation matters including assisting employees with disabilities in obtaining accessible technology and accommodations in the workplace, representing individuals who have been wrongfully convicted, commercial litigation disputes and fighting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.