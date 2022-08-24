ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL SENIOR LITIGATION ATTORNEY CIVIL DIVISION
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General (Senior Litigation Attorney) in the Civil Division.
Closing Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
