Best Lawyers | Tydings & Rosenberg

Best Lawyers in America named Alan M. Grochal, a partner at Tydings & Rosenberg LLP, the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” in Baltimore for his bankruptcy litigation and bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights and insolvency and reorganization law practices.

Grochal has been named continuously to the Best Lawyers list since 2009 for his bankruptcy/creditors’ rights practice, and this is his second recognition as lawyer of the year.

Showcasing the firm’s experience in multiple disciplines, Best Lawyers also recognizes eight of Tydings’ lawyers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023.

Brian A. Balenson: Trusts and Estates

Scott Patrick Burns: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions and Product Liability Litigation Defense

William W. Carrier III: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law-Management, and Labor Law Management

Richard L. Costella: Bankruptcy and Creditor/Debtor Rights, Insolvency and Reorganization Law, and Bankruptcy Litigation

Mark D. Dopkin: Real Estate Law

Emerson L. Dorsey, Jr.: Real Estate Law

John B. Isbister: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, and Product Liability Litigation Defense

William C. Sammons: Commercial Litigation