Chantelle Taylor

CEO

Athelas Institute Inc

As chief executive officer of Athelas Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Chantelle Taylor works every day to make sure people are treated fairly and provided with the same rights, opportunities and freedoms as everyone else.

“I want everyone to recognize they are important in this world and have avenues to reach their goals,” Taylor said.

She joined the Institute in 2008 as a quality assurance director and has since held numerous positions with the organization, including deputy director until she took over as CEO in June of this year.

2019, Taylor was presented with a Commitment to Excellence award for her work at the institute and was awarded a Celebration of Excellence in Professional Service by The Arc of Howard County in 2019, where she worked as a behavioral specialist.

She is a licensed clinical professional counselor, a feat she regards as her most significant professional accomplishment, and has since become a clinical supervisor for other licensed clinical professional counselors, and mentor trainees as they work to become fully licensed.

Taylor also serves as a co-chair of the Maryland Association of Community Services Quality Assurance Peer Network, which connects staff who work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the state.