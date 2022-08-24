Continental Realty makes splash in Chicago market with $93.6M purchase

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising more than 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area.

The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.

The portfolio was purchased on behalf of Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Investment Fund I, a private equity fund formed last year and focused on acquiring value-add and income-producing retail properties in targeted submarkets throughout the United States.

This represents the fifth retail acquisition for the Fund, following the $97 million purchase earlier this summer of The Shoppes at Webb Gin, a 330,000 square foot lifestyle center located in the Atlanta market. The fund also acquired Banks Crossing, a 255,000 square foot center located in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $24.35 million this spring.

CRC entered the Michigan real estate market last fall with the $34 million acquisition of Oakland Plaza and Oakland Square, located in Troy and collectively consisting of nearly 392,000 square feet of retail space. Continental Realty’s Opportunistic Retail Fund I, acquired both assets as its inaugural acquisition.

Properties in the portfolio include:

Cicero Marketplace: anchored by The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target and Food 4 Less, is a 392,000 square foot center located at 3027 S. Cicero Avenue between 26th and 31st streets in Cicero. According to Placer.ai, a market research company that reports on consumer behavior by compiling store visit data, the center includes the number one trafficked Sam’s Club in the United States and a Food 4 Less supermarket that ranks in the top quartile for traffic within its nationwide chain. More than 900,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of the center, with an average household income approaching $70,000.

Northwest Shopping Center: anchored by Jewel-Osco supermarket, is a 101,000 square foot center located at 425-569 E. Dundee Road in Palatine. The population within a five-mile radius is more than 240,000, with an average household income exceeding $125,000.

Golf Plaza II Shopping Center: a 145,000 square foot retail center anchored by Walgreens and KD Market; Walgreens ranks in the top quartile for traffic within its national chain. The center is located at 1000-1080 S. Elmhurst Road in Mount Prospect and nearly 280,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius, with an average household income exceeding $94,000.

Fox River Commons: a 241,000 square foot shopping center located at 808 S. Route 59 in Naperville, represents approximately 26% of the portfolio’s gross leasable area. Existing tenants include International Fresh Market and Outback Steakhouse. It is positioned at the intersection of W. Ogden Avenue (Route 34) and IL Route 59, and more than 271,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius, with an average household income approaching $130,000.

English Valley Shopping Center: a 24,000 square foot unanchored strip center located at 237-285 W. Dundee Road in Palatine. The center includes a mix of long-term service and F&B tenants such as Kiddie City, Rosati’s Pizza and Angel’s. Nearly 230,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius and the average annual income within a three-mile radius is nearly $110,000.

Approximately 39% of the total gross leasable area across the portfolio is occupied by grocery or drug stores. The average population located within a five-mile radius of the five centers is 384,000 and the average household income is nearly $106,000. Each center is located between 10 and 35 miles from the downtown Chicago area.