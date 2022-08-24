Heather Miller Rubens | IJCS

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2022

Heather Miller Rubens, Ph.D., executive director and Roman Catholic scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies (ICJS), will be a visiting scholar at Princeton Theological Seminary this fall as she researches and writes a book to advance ICJS’ vision of an interreligious society.
The book will be an accessible work for a broad audience about why ICJS’ vision of an interreligious society is necessary, urgent, and viable. Rubens expanded on the intersection of religion and politics in a recent essay, “The Urgency of Interreligious Pluralism,” posted in the Voices section of the ICJS website.

