Johns Hopkins updates timeline for creating university police force

Johns Hopkins is moving forward with their plan to establish a private police force, Branville Bard Jr., vice president for public safety, said in an email to Hopkins students and employees on Tuesday.

Hopkins is currently working to develop a memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore City Police Department that will outline how the two organizations will work together, Bard said. A draft of the MOU will be available on Hopkins’ public safety website sometime in early September. Members of the community will then have the opportunity to learn more about the agreement and ask questions at a series of town halls:

Homewood/Peabody town hall at Shriver Hall on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

East Baltimore town hall at Turner Auditorium on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Virtual town hall on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

Hopkins will then begin building the police force, a process that will “include the recruitment and training of officers in accordance with our local hiring goals and requirements, as well as operational details and policies – all with the oversight and guidance of the (Johns Hopkins) Accountability Board,” Bard wrote.

The announcement comes more than two years after Hopkins paused the development of their police department in June 2020 amid nationwide protests against police brutality. University and hospital leaders said the pause would allow time for legislators to enact police reforms, and for Hopkins to improve its existing campus security operations and develop its partnerships with city leaders.

Legislation allowing Hopkins to develop and operate its own police force was passed in the General Assembly in 2019. The Johns Hopkins Police Department has long been a topic of controversy; its supporters hope the additional security will make Hopkins’ medical and academic campuses safer, but its opponents are concerned the establishment of the police force could lead to the over-policing and racial profiling of Hopkins students and employees.

A 2021 bill that would have repealed the police force was unsuccessful.

Bard’s email on Tuesday also included details on how the JHPD will operate. The police department’s jurisdiction will only be within the bounds of Hopkins’ Homewood, Peabody and East Baltimore campuses and will include a total of about 100 officers (Hopkins’ security team includes more than 1,000 employees, the email stated).

“The JHPD will allow us to eliminate our current heavy reliance on off-duty Baltimore City police officers, and it will be subject to multiple layers of public accountability and oversight, far more than other municipal or campus police departments in Maryland and across the nation,” the email said.

In addition to updates on the JHPD, the email also outlined other steps the university and medical system have taken to improve public safety in the past year. These steps included providing new training to security officers, including crisis intervention training, gender identity awareness training and trauma-informed training, and launching the JHU Behavioral Health Crisis Support Team, which deploys clinicians alongside officers to assist individuals in crisis.