Kyara Uqdah

Charm City Buyers

Kyara Uqdah is on a mission to increase homeownership for people of color in Baltimore City. To do this, Uqdah, a Black real estate developer, co-founded Charm City Buyers, a real estate development and education firm that works to eliminate vacant properties in the city through redevelopment.

Uqdah has mentored and coached thousands of people on the importance of investing in real estate and increasing wealth through free virtual programs through Charm City Buyers’ NextGen Accelerator, which walks participants through the process of obtaining and rehabbing vacant properties. She is also focused on coaching Black people and people of color to help close the racial wealth gap.

“I have been dedicated to building wealth through real estate not only for myself but for my community,” Uqdah said. “Over the last 10 years of investing and coaching, we’ve had a direct impact on countless numbers of people owning, living, and investing in the future of Baltimore, eradicating vacant and revitalizing communities.”

To expand that mission, Uqdah has successfully utilized social media, particularly Instagram, where Charm City Buyers’ follower count has reached nearly 69,000 people to explain the challenges and opportunities they may face.

“We believe anyone can own a home but owning and renovating a vacant house can be a complicated process to navigate. We are committed to guiding people through the process so we can eliminate vacantly and increase homeownership for people of color.”