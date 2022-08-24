Marot Williamson

Assistant State’s Attorney

Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County

A self-described “career prosecutor,” Marot Williamson serves as the assistant state’s attorney for Anne Arundel County. Most of her cases involve firearms and controlled substances, a purposeful choice, for someone recovering from alcohol addiction.

“At first, I was very ashamed and embarrassed by my addiction to alcohol and this prevented me from seeking help,” Williamson said. “Now, I am very proud to be in recovery.”

She is committed to removing the stigma surrounding addiction and works to determine on a case-by-case basis if treatment is more appropriate than incarceration.

In an article published earlier this year in “The Bencher,” a publication by American Inns of Court, Williamson detailed her journey to recovery and provided ways for others struggling with addiction to seek help.

“It was a very big step for me to put my personal story out there in such a public forum, but I did it because maybe it could help someone reading it and encourage others to seek help,” she said.

Williamson is dedicated to outreach within the community and serves as a board member at Chrysalis House, a treatment center for women with addiction and their children in Crownsville. She also regularly works with externs from her alma mater Bryn Mawr College and Haverford College.

She will serve as vice president for the Annapolis chapter of the American Inns of Court and is also a trustee of the Anne Arundel Bar Association for the 2022-2023 term.