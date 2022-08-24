Rylie Shrewbridge

Government Relations Associate

Bellamy Genn Group

Since graduating with a degree in political science and conflict analysis from Salisbury University in 2016, Rylie Shrewbridge has made a name for herself in state and local government, and throughout the community.

Whether it was working as legislative director to Senator William Smith, Jr., executive assistant to the Executive Director of the Maryland Municipal League, or as a government relations associate at some of the top legislative lobbying firms in Annapolis, Shrewbridge works closely with the Chairs and staff of the Maryland Senate and House Committees, coalitions, lobbyists and advocacy groups to advance legislative priorities. Her experience has helped thousands of Marylanders.

“My most significant professional accomplishment has been navigating the virtual budgetary and legislative process to secure millions of dollars for clients during the pandemic. I secured a substantial increase in funding to support access to counsel for all Maryland residents. Additionally, I secured one million dollars to assist the developmental disabilities community by expanding services to the Eastern Shore,” Shrewbridge said.

Outside of her work, she dedicates her time to the Salisbury University Alumni Board of Directors and STAIR Annapolis, a member of the Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Crew, Keep Punching Haymakers, a young professional group spreading awareness about brain cancer, and member of Washington Women Leaders.

She is currently working toward obtaining her Master of Public Administration and Policy at American University.