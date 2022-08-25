Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2022 Leading Women honorees celebrated

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2022

The Daily Record's 2022 Leading Women honorees were celebrated Wednesday evening at Gertrude's at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Leading Women recognizes women age 40 or younger for the tremendous accomplishments they have made so far in their careers. They are selected by a panel of judges based on professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to inspiring change.

To read more about this year’s winners, visit thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/winners/.

The Recognition Sponsor was Keswick. Celebration Sponsors were Ashley Treatment; Bellamy Genn Group; Epsilon Registration; Fighting Injustice Standing Together; Goodell, Devries, Leech & Dann; Harford County Public Schools; Iliff, Meredith, Wildberger & Brennan, P.C.; Jeffrey Brown Contracting; Maryland Hospital Association; Priority 1 Autogroup; Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LCC; Towson University and Women of Action MD.

Nominations for the 2023 Leading Women awards are now open. The deadline for nominations is May 9, 2023. For more information or to nominate an up-and-coming woman leader, visit thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.

