ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY DORCHESTER COUNTY

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Dorchester County is seeking qualified applicants for the position of assistant state’s attorney. Duties will include preparation and prosecution of criminal and traffic matters in the District and Circuit Courts. The successful candidate will have the ability to handle a wide variety of matters in a fast-paced environment, and be a member of good standing with the Maryland State Bar. Salary will be commensurate with experience. Interested persons should submit a cover letter and resume to:

Amanda R. Leonard, State’s Attorney, at aleonard@docogonet.com

