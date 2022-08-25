Baltimore Medical System to target disparities in obesity, diabetes with $100K grant

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, on Thursday was awarded $100,000 from the Maryland Department of Health to address disparities in social determinants of health and obesity affecting patients with diabetes in Baltimore.

The funding will support new enhancements to the BMS Diabetes Education and Lifestyle Change (DEAL) program, which helps patients living with prediabetes or uncontrolled diabetes in West and Southwest Baltimore. Improvements to the program will increase patients’ access to healthy foods, new tools to manage diet and exercise and devices for continuous glucose monitoring.

Launched in 2021 and funded through the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (MCHRC), BMS DEAL serves 350 patients out of the BMS at St. Agnes and BMS at Pine Heights community health centers. Along with their primary medical care, these patients receive integrated, personalized education, testing, and follow-up to better manage their diabetes, as well as their diet and weight to achieve better health outcomes.

BMS DEAL also partners with Ascension Saint Agnes to support patients enrolled in the hospital’s Diabetes Prevention Program. This program offers free group coaching sessions and personalized advice from a dedicated care team to help patients make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of diabetes.