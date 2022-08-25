Construction begins on multifamily property in downtown Frederick

Construction for South Street Centre Apartments began Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony in downtown Frederick.

The 180,808-square-foot project will add 96 affordable houses for seniors and 56 more single-family houses to the downtown Frederick area.

Two historic buildings will be renovated in the project and three new apartment buildings will be constructed. This 9%/4% twin Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) project was achieved through the shared commitment to affordable housing by Frederick County, the city of Frederick and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.