Rocky Gap Casino owners announce plans to sell

Owners of one of Maryland’s six casinos told state gaming regulators Thursday that they will sell the property.

Officials with Golden Entertainment announced the sale of Rocky Gap Casino during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Century Casinos has agreed to acquire the casino operations for $56.1 million. The buildings and associated properties will be acquired by VICI Properties for $203.9 million.

“Rocky Gap is a truly unique destination resort and I want to thank all of our team members who work hard to consistently deliver a premier gaming and entertainment experience to our guests,” Blake Sartini, chairman and chief executive officer of Golden Entertainment, said in a statement. “Since Golden began operating Rocky Gap seven years ago, we have invested our resources to enhance the property’s amenities and our contributions to the State of Maryland. We are confident that Century Casinos will be a terrific operator of Rocky Gap and strong partner to the community going forward. Strategically, this transaction will enable Golden to focus on the continued success of our operations in core markets. The sale price represents an attractive, premium multiple relative to our current valuation and will provide additional financial flexibility for us to create shareholder value.”

Golden Entertainment officials took no questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. Maryland regulators will ultimately have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.