UMES awarded $200K grant for health innovation research

The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore (UMES) is one of five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to share in $1 million in health innovation and research grants awarded Thursday by The Propel Center, the global HBCU technology and learning hub.

These awards, the second round of Industry Impact Grants, continue Propel’s mission to offer world-class research and innovation opportunities for HBCUs and its students.

UMES and the other four grant awardees will each receive $200,000 in funding and will also have the opportunity to work in collaboration with Propel Impact Industry Mentors, who are available to help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship, learning support, and internship opportunities.

Supported by Apple, the one-year awards will fund HBCU student and faculty projects that help ensure HBCUs have access to vital virtual and in-person learning experiences in health-related research. Intended to provide new opportunities for the current and future workforce, the Health Innovation & Research Grants support work in STEM fields, data science, and machine learning-artificial intelligence.

Each of the five awardees presented innovative proposals that leverage digital technologies in an effort to improve health and wellness, and build a diverse pipeline of talent in health technology, medical programs, undergraduate study and allied health professional programs. The other four grant awardees include Virginia State University, Harris-Stowe State University, Morehouse School of Medicine and Cheyney University.