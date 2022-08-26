Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frontier Airlines to add daily nonstop service from Phoenix to BWI

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022

Denver-based Frontier Airlines operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the United States. (File photo)

Frontier Airlines will launch daily nonstop service from Phoenix to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport beginning Nov. 17, the low-fare carrier announced Friday.

The announcement was part of an expansion of services for the Denver-based airline that will see daily service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to BWI; Philadelphia; Orange County, California; and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida.

The company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo