Frontier Airlines to add daily nonstop service from Phoenix to BWI

Frontier Airlines will launch daily nonstop service from Phoenix to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport beginning Nov. 17, the low-fare carrier announced Friday.

The announcement was part of an expansion of services for the Denver-based airline that will see daily service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to BWI; Philadelphia; Orange County, California; and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida.

The company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed.